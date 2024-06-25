Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) PT Lowered to $1.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Kaltura Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.68. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Kaltura had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 142.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 989,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 145,636 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

