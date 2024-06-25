Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $503.65 million and $8.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00041186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000122 BTC.

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

