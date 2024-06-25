KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stock Position Lifted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,014 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,402 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 306,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

KB Financial Group stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.09. 92,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $60.14.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

