Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,403 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.36% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 39.7% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 9.4% in the first quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 5.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock remained flat at $35.39 during trading on Tuesday. 6,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $35.53.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

