Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,589 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after buying an additional 1,836,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 918,032 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 845,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 466,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 445,878 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,516,000.

Shares of XLG stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 436,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $46.31.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

