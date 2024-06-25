Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.68% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QJUN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of QJUN stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. 1,051,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $332.32 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

