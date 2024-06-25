Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.5% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

ESGU traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.23. The company had a trading volume of 109,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,608. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $120.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

