Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $789,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 51,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 734,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $220,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.5% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $15,498,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,638 shares of company stock worth $115,205,996. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $8.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.73. 4,373,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,500,578. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $478.58 and its 200-day moving average is $450.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.05.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

