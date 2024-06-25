Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,289,000 after purchasing an additional 186,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,516,000 after purchasing an additional 169,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,023,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.04. The stock had a trading volume of 615,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,224. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.86.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

