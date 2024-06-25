Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 186 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.8% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $53,348,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

MCD stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,383. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.