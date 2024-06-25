Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 414 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,524,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 792.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,030,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,324 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,228 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,360 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,357,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,134 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,565,496. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

