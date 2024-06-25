Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,782 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10,185.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.78. 9,027,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,187,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

