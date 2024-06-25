Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.60. The stock had a trading volume of 818,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,375. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.48. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $345.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TT. TD Cowen raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.