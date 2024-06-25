Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.83.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

