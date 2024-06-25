Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,171,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,009 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. 540,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,859. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.