Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.75. 5,712,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,948. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.26. The company has a market capitalization of $301.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

