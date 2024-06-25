Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,394 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.11. 6,207,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,122,584. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

