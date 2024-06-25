Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,081 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 25,170,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,549,938. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

