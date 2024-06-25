KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Cut by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KLA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after buying an additional 386,810 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in KLA by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after buying an additional 301,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in KLA by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,410,000 after buying an additional 246,244 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC traded up $24.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $818.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,251. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $876.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $746.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $674.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,861 shares of company stock worth $16,795,913. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

