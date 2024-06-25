Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Acquired by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Korn Ferry comprises 4.0% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.23. 284,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,462. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.99%.

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KFY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

