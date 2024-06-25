Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $410.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 428 ($5.43), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,191.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 466.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 480.91.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

