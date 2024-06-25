Kwmg LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kwmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,600,000 after buying an additional 673,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. 6,043,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

