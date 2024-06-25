Kwmg LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,933. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

