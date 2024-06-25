Kwmg LLC Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kwmg LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

PM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,268,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,149. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

