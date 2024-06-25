Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Get Lear alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lear

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.56. 38,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,432. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $113.14 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. Lear’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lear will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,382,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $79,611,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Lear by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Lear by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.