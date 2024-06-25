LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $11.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LC opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 2.07. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

