Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after buying an additional 881,710 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,398,000 after buying an additional 819,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,986,000 after buying an additional 983,842 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after buying an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,413,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,958,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average of $74.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

