Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $42.75 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,723,169 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,706,168.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00490646 USD and is up 30.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $42.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.