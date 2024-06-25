loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDI

loanDepot Price Performance

LDI stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $567.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.71.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. On average, analysts expect that loanDepot will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $106,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,279,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,548.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 25,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $106,835.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,279,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,548.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,520 shares of company stock worth $1,358,805 in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.