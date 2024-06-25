Loop Capital Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $31.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JD. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

JD.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.46.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. Research analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 812.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

