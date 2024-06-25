Loop Capital Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $215.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $188.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.00.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.96. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $184.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

