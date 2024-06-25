Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lifted by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 47,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Exchange Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 2,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $11.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.26. 3,900,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,160. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

