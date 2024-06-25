Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.39. 3,463,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.