Lowland (LWI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on July 31st

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Lowland Stock Performance
LON LWI opened at GBX 126.10 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.61. The company has a market cap of £340.71 million, a PE ratio of 632.50 and a beta of 1.11. Lowland has a 1-year low of GBX 103.25 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 131.50 ($1.67).
Lowland Company Profile
