Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $16.05 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $16.05 million and $237,060.40 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012357 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,478.70 or 1.00114572 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012604 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00082781 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000362 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $394,732.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

