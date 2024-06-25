Mantle (MNT) Price Reaches $0.79 on Exchanges

Mantle (MNT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001274 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and $229.16 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.76225967 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $244,658,584.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

