Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $240,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $36,823,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.5% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $111.27 and a one year high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

