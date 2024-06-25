MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $192.42

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $192.42 and last traded at $194.05, with a volume of 415219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.04.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.47%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after acquiring an additional 433,217 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $824,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

