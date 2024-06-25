Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $33,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM traded down $9.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $531.45. The stock had a trading volume of 242,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,189. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

