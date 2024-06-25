Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Decreased by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 4.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.05. 279,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,620. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.47. The company has a market cap of $425.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,472,114,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,472,114,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,894,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,811,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

