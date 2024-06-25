Mcdonald Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after acquiring an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Target by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $759,810,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $409,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125,489 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,335,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,417. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.11. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

