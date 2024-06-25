Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 78.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 463,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 74,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 38.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,915,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,321. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

