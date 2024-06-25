Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.88. 3,149,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.22. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

