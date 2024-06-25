Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes $462,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 135.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 108,825 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TEGNA by 26.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $717,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $349,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,667,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,656 shares of company stock worth $2,339,970. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Down 0.1 %

TEGNA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.67. 2,463,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,839. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. TEGNA’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEGNA

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.