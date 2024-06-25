McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.7 %

MCD stock traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,167. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

