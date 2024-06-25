McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $7,489,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $606.89. 160,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $395.30 and a 52-week high of $612.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $560.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.47.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

