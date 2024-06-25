McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,023 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 165,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after buying an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 292.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $206.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,416. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $209.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.46.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
