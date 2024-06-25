McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,525,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,848,000 after purchasing an additional 248,019 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,390,000 after buying an additional 153,669 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,748,000 after buying an additional 10,251,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,886,000 after buying an additional 566,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,245,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,797,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. 27,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,636. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $52.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

