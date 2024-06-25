McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.3% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.63. 1,345,682 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.