Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 88 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VYM traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $118.82. 1,255,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,301. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

